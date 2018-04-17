Carlow voluntary group meeting with the Taoiseach later

A voluntary group in Carlow will be recognised at a reception with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this evening.

The Care and Repair Group is run by the County Development Partnership and works with around 300 older people across the county in terms of checking in with them and carrying out any small repairs they need.

Tonight’s reception is for groups that were on hand to help people during the recent storms Ophelia and Emma.

Mary Walsh is CEO of the Development Partnership in Carlow and she told KCLR News they’re all delighted to meet the Taoiseach.