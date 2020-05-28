Large parts of Carlow left without water on hotest day

Large swathes of Carlow have been left with no water on what could be the hotest day of the year.

Irish Water says it’s due to emergency upgrade works after a burst main.

It’s affecting water supply to the following areas:

Hacketstown Road, Carlow from Bennekerry Cross to Rathvilly

Palatine

Browneshill

Killerig

Grange

Rathoe

Tullow (to Ballon)

Ardristin

Kernanstown

There and all surrounding areas are expected to be without water until about 10 o’clock tonight.

Not a great day to be without water as Met Eireann has warned that new May record temperatures of over could be seen in some parts of the country, with CarlowWeather.com saying it got over 25 degrees Celcius locally.

Carlow County Council and Irish Water are apologising for the inconvienience but asking locals to continue to observe hand-hygiene to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.