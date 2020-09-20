KCLR News
Carlow weather expert is warning a dramatic change to conditions on the way
A local weather expert is warning that temperatures will halve next week
The current sunshine is expected to stick around until Monday.
But Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather says conditions will worsen very quickly after that. Speaking to KCLR news he ”Without sounding dramatic, people will need to consider having their chimney swept and I’d advise checking the oil tank! It’s going to dramatically change.”