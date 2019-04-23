Carlow Wind Farm risks going out of business due to rates hike

A Wind Farm in Carlow could be put out of business by punitive new commercial rates.

The Irish Wind Farmers Association says the whole sector has been put in jeopardy after the Government’s Valuation Office revalued wind farms by 400 percent in some cases.

IWFA Chairman Grattan Healy is citing the example of a company in Carlow where rates have jumped by 60-thousand euro a year.

Speaking to KCLR news he questioned how a business is supposed to cope with that.