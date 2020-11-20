Large swathes of Carlow town left without water due to unplanned repairs

Large parts of Carlow Tow have been left with little or no water this evening,

It’s due to unplanned essential watermains repair work.

Brownshill Road and all adjoining housing estates, Eire Og and surrounding estates/areas, River Court housing estate, Ashfield, Seven Springs and parts of the Tullow Road are all affected and could be without water until 10pm tonight.

Carlow Co Co and Irish water are working on it and are apologising for any inconvenience.