Carlow woman left shaken after men armed with hammers break into her home

A homeowner in Carlow was left shaken after two men armed with hammers broke into her house last night.

Gardaí say it happened at about 10.15pm in Kilree in Bagenalstown.

They broke in through a back door, but when she confronted them, they fled with her handbag.

Garda Ralph Holmes says she wasn’t hurt in the ordeal.

The only description she could give was that they were both young men and were skinny in stature.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.