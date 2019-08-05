Carlow Woman Reacts to Texas Attack

A local woman who lived in Texas while undergoing life saving cancer treatment is describing the two mass shootings in the US as “scary”.

Shauntelle Tynan from Carlow is due to travel back to Texas in the coming weeks and has many friends there who are devastated by the latest attack.

Shauntelle says the US can feel very unsafe with easy access to guns…

Meanwhile, a man in Texas has been charged following that potentially racially-motivated attack which left 20 people dead. Donald Trump’s condemned the mass shootings saying “hate has no place in our country”.

Nine people also died in another shooting in Ohio – the gunman was killed by police.