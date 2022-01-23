Carlow Women’s Refuge Campaign seeking new recruits

The campaign for a Women’s refuge in Carlow is looking for new recruits.

An open meeting will be held on Thursday next in the town and organisers are inviting locals to come on board as they continue their efforts following a recent funding commitment from Government.

Spokesperson for the campaign Ger O’Neill says the pandemic only served to highlight the need that is there in Carlow: She also said everyone is welcome. ”You don’t need to speak at the meeting, just turn up and if you can support this campaign in anyway at all we would be very thankful.”

Carlow Women’s Refuge Campaign will hold an open members meeting next Thursday 27 at 6.30pm in New Oak Community Centre.