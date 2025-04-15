A number of young people from across Carlow were honoured at last night’s County Council meeting, receiving certificates for successfully completing the Community Roots Programme.

The initiative, which launched in October 2024 as part of Climate Action Week, was designed to empower young people with practical life skills while encouraging civic engagement and leadership.

Participants took part in a wide range of workshops and activities, gaining valuable experience in areas such as First Aid, teamwork, and leadership development.

One of the standout moments of the programme was a visit by Taoiseach Micheál Martin to Tullow, where he met with participants and commended their efforts. The group also took part in a political leadership trip to Dáil Éireann, where they had the opportunity to engage directly with local TDs from the Carlow-Kilkenny constituency.

Speaking at the event, council members praised the young people for their dedication and enthusiasm, describing them as inspiring role models for their communities.