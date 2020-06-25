Carlow’s Fine Gael councillors vote against programme for government

As many as five of the six Fine Gael Councillors in Carlow may have voted against the programme for government.

Results of the postal ballot of members of Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Green Party will be counted tomorrow.

Carlow Town’s new Mayor Fergal Browne has previously told KCLR News that he was in favour of going into coalition.

But Rathvilly Councillor Brian O’Donoghue says most if not all the rest are against it;

“[We] had calls with the Taoiseach last week, and he spoke about all the good things that could come from this agreement” he shared on The Way It Is. “We have to protect everything that Fine Gael have gotten over the line in the past nine years, and from being in government with Fianna Fail and the Greens, at least you could keep an eye on them. But I just don’t think it’s the right thing for the country.”