Carlow’s Fire & Rescue Service looking to build on its reputation as a leader in its sector

Carlow’s Fire & Rescue Service is looking to build on its reputation as a leader in its sector.

The Acting Fire Chief Liam Carroll presented plans for the next five years to the county council this week which elected representatives passed.

Now, the move is on to refurbish Bagenalstown station and the training centre at Hacketstown, to buy a new buy a new command unit as well as an engine for the county and more.

Liam Carroll told KCLR News it was great to get the go-ahead:

“Its great for the service and it’s great to have a strategic level buy in and to have the members buy in to what we want to achieve in the fire service in Carlow.”

“Carlow Fire Service has a very good repution nationally, we have some very good fire fighters and fire officers who are hugely dedicated to their job and proud of their job and what they do. We want to build on that and push on and achieve bigger and better things in Carlow,” he added.