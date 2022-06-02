Carlow’s Marie O’Leary wins silver-gilt medal for floral area on day one of Bloom Festival

The Bloom Festival is underway and we already have a local winner.

Carlow’s Marie O’Leary from the Castledermot Flower club has been awarded a silver-gilt medal in the floral art competition on the opening day.

The event which runs until Bank Holiday Monday will showcase 70 acres of horticulture, landscaping and music and there is local representation among the exhibitors.

Goatsbridge Trout farm has a stall and will be using the weekend to launch a new wasabi mayonnaise.

Mag Kirwan is recommending that people go and visit if they are looking for something to do over the long weekend:

“It is amazing, it’s a fantastic day out, I have to say, a good mix of food, garden plants, lots of craft shops, it’s just an amazing day, give yourself plenty of time if you are coming”.

Listen back to the full interview yesterday: