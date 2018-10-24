Carlow’s Pride of Place Awards Will Be Handed Out Later Today

Over 60 Pride of Place Awards will be handed out in Carlow later today.

It’s the 19th year of the event which gets underway at Mount Wolseley Hotel in Tullow at 7:30pm.

Margaret Nolan’s with the county council’s Community Department & she says they’re looking forward to a great night.

She also says people locally are great to get involved with the competition:

And added that the local authority is there to help those looking to present their areas to their best.