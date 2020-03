Carlow’s St Patrick’s Day Committee member Bride De Roiste said the committee is following the Government’s advice that ”there is no need to cancel mass gatherings at this stage” and is confident Carlow’s St Patrick’s Day parade will go ahead as planned on Tuesday, March 17.

Carlow’s newly elected TD, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, has been announced as Grand Marshal of the St Patrick’s Day Parade. While this year’s theme is “Carlow at its Best”.