Carlow’s Tyndall College likely won’t be open in time for second school term

It will be into next year before Carlow’s Tyndall College will finally be complete.

There had been promises that the building would be complete in time to accept students for the second school term after Christmas but Carlow TD Pat Deering says that’s not likely to happen.

Works on that and Carlow’s Institute of Further Education were forced to stop for a number of months because of the collapse of Carillion.

Deputy Deering says the Institute should be open by Christmas, but Tyndall is taking longer than anticipated.