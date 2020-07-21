Carlow Councillor calls for feasibility study into South East rail network

A local councillor says an independent feasibility study is needed to establish if the rail network linking the South East could be redeveloped and reopened.

Adrienne Wallace and with her People Before Profit colleagues in the South East are supporting the ‘South East on Track’ campaign to reopen the railway line from Enniscorthy, Rosslare to Waterford.

The Carlow councillor says reinvestment in the railway line will bring many benefits to the region:

“The benefits of this are tenfold really, nevermind environmentally that we want to move away from this car culture, and get more people travelling in trains” Adrienne told KCLR. “I think it’s important that we don’t really see this anymore as a commodity, but rather as a public service that needs to be invested in. If you actually see the linking form Rosslare, Wexford town to Waterford, on to Limerick, Tipperary and to Carlow and Kilkenny, if we start linking up this area we have the potential to really become a hub for economic activity, but also to make it more attractive to tourists.”