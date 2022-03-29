Cars keyed with tyres punctured in Kilkenny city in recent days

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after three cars were damaged in Kilkenny city.

All three were parked in the area of the New Road and the incidents are believed to have happened sometime between 6pm on Sunday evening and shortly before 9am on Monday.

Tyres were punctured and some of the vehicles were keyed.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area is being asked to contact the Garda station on 056 7775000.