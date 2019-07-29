Cartoon Saloon’s hit series to feature on the big screens

KCLR NewsNews & Sport

The next feature-film for Kilkenny’s famed Cartoon Saloon has been announced.

They’re working on turning their acclaimed children’s show, ‘Puffin Rock’, into a movie.

The series has previously been nominated for an International Emmy, and has won Kidscreen Awards, and a Royal Television Award.

The film due to be released in Spring 2021.

Desiree Meade from Cartoon Saloon told KCLR the ‘Puffin Rock’ series has been a huge hit abroad.

