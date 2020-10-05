Cartoon Saloon’s ‘Wolfwalkers’ has its home debut in Kilkenny

Cartoon Saloon‘s latest offering’s finally had it’s hometown debut.

‘Wolfwalkers’ is set in Kilkenny in medieval times & is hotly tipped to secure the company’s next Oscar nomination.

Local audiences, many of them invited guests, were treated to special viewings at the IMC, Barrack Street over the weekend as part of the Kilkenny Animated festival.

The 1 hour 40 minute film goes on general release on October 30.

Here’s a sneak peak: