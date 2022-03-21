Cases of Covid-19 rise again at St Luke’s hospital for Carlow-Kilkenny

The number of patients in hospital locally with Covid-19 is on the rise again.

36 were being treated for the virus at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny on Sunday night.

That’s the highest this month so far and seven times the figure on the first day of March.

Two new cases were confirmed on Sunday with one further suspected case there.

While one person’s in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, ceremonies took place in both counties yesterday in tribute to the lives lost during the pandemic.