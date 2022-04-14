KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Cash stolen from two cars at neighbouring Kilkenny estates of Cypress Avenue and Cashel Downs

Gardaí are reminding all motorists to always lock your car

Image: Pexels.com

Cash was stolen from two cars on the Kilkenny city outskirts sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

One of the vehicles was targetted in Cypress Avenue with the other at nearby Cashel Downs in the Loughboy and Waterford Road areas.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed suspicious activity in either area between 10 o’clock on Tuesday night and 8am on Wednesday morning.

They’ve also issued a reminder to people to always lock your car.

An Garda Siochána Theft from Cars Prevention
