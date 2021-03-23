KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Cash transactions at Permanent TSB in Carlow to end next month

The bank's automating cash transactions at the branch

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 23/03/2021
image: google maps

Cash transactions won’t be allowed at Permanent TSB in Carlow from next month.

The bank has confirmed to KCLR that they are automating all the cash transactions in the branch from the 19th of April.

They say the introduction of Quick Banking machines will free up staff to support the public and Carlow customers who want Cash desk services will have to travel to Kilkenny or Portlaoise.

 

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 23/03/2021