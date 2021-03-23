KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Cash transactions at Permanent TSB in Carlow to end next month
The bank's automating cash transactions at the branch
Cash transactions won’t be allowed at Permanent TSB in Carlow from next month.
The bank has confirmed to KCLR that they are automating all the cash transactions in the branch from the 19th of April.
They say the introduction of Quick Banking machines will free up staff to support the public and Carlow customers who want Cash desk services will have to travel to Kilkenny or Portlaoise.