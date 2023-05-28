KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Cast iron planters worth €1,800 stolen from a house in Kilkenny
Cast iron planters worth 1 thousand 800 euro in total were robbed from the back garden of a house in Kilkenny last week.
The two pieces taken from the Bleach Road are 5 foot in height, and are described as urn planters.
It happened between Monday night and Tuesday morning, and if you were offered these for sale, you are asked to contact Kilkenny Gardai.