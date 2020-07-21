Castlecomer hotelier says VAT cuts are needed in July stimulus package

A prominent local hotelier is calling for greater government support in the July stimulus package.

The plan is expected to be published this week, and aims to aid businesses hit hardest by the Covid crisis.

Sean Comer is with the Avalon House Hotel in Castlecomer.

He says the sector is in desperate need of VAT cuts.

“We’re really looking to the government to help this sector. Even when I look at out sister property in Dublin, the Academy Plaza, Dublin is really badly hit at the moment” he told KCLR Live. “So any assistance from the government in regards to VAT would be greatly appreciated.”