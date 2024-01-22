Castlecomer Panto off to a flying start with hundreds flocking from Kilkenny and Carlow to the opening show

Castlecomer Pantomime got off to a great start yesterday with a sold-out matinee performance.

Close to 300 people turned out in the community hall for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Organisers Deenside Players were delighted with the turn-out and are warning that tickets are flying out online and from the Box Office between 10am and midday Monday to Friday.

Already there’s limited availability for Thursday and Friday but there’s a bit of wiggle room between Monday and Wednesday – all performances are from 8pm.