Castlecomer Wellie Race pushing ahead for New Year’s Day festivities

Amid all of the cancellations, one staple on the County Kilkenny calendar is pushing ahead.

Organisers of the Castlecomer Wellie Race say their planning for it to go ahead as normal.

The annual New Year’s Day event had to take place completely virtually last year, but €10,000 was still raised for five different charities.

One of those behind the fundraiser Michael ‘Macha’ Brennan has been telling KCLR News they were afraid the rising Covid cases would put paid to their plans for the coming event; “Yes we were indeed but sure there’s always an amount of uncertainty but as far as we can know or for certain that it is going ahead we have planned it to go ahead so until we hear different, the big thing this year is to hold it in a safe manner and that’s utmost in our minds so all activities will be outdoor, we’d urge people to be patient with this”.

The virtual option will remain however as Macha explains; “There’s so much of a response up from all around the world like there are Castlecomer people stationed in nearly every country in the world so we’re appealing to them to run it virutally again, it was great to see their faces up on Facebook and that enjoying the running so we decided to keep that one running as well”.

The launch takes place in Castlecomer this coming Sunday at 11am.