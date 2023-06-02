Cat Laughs Comedy Festival set to take hold of Kilkenny city this weekend

Three days of comedy kick off in Kilkenny later.

The Cat Laughs takes hold of the city with it’s first offering, Cat in a Poke, at the Pembroke Hotel from 6pm.

On the go since 1994, this year will see 22 gigs take place at city venues, eight of them already sold out.

The last is the traditional blast on Sunday night of G’Nite Cats.

Across the three days there’ll be a host of Irish and international names, some we’re very familiar with, others are rising stars. (Full schedule here).

On our Bottom Line programme last night festival founder Richard Cook sat down with our John Purcell to chat about it all to date: