Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council targeted for opening local Book of Condolence for Queen Elizabeth

The Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council’s been targeted for opening a Book of Condolence locally for Queen Elizabeth.

It’s as the queue of people to pay their last respects to the monarch as she lies in state in Westminister Hall continues to grow as thousands prepare for the hours-long wait through central London.

Overnight, some mourners spent nine hours lining up.

For those living locally who wish to add their message of sympathy, this can be done at the offices of Carlow’s local authority or on their website carlow.ie

Only ten signatures have been so far collected but Cllr Brian O’Donoghue has been telling KCLR he was hit with a few extreme reactions on social media for setting it up.

He says his motivation was from the intention that the gesture would help improve British-Irish relations and that’s what he told his online trolls.

Hear his conversation with our Sue Nunn in full here: