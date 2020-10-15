Fianna Fail Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council criticises government restrictions

The Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council has caused controversy after criticising the latest government restrictions.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin has announced that from midnight all social visits in households will be ruled out unless for childcare, compassionate or emergency reasons.

From Thursday you will be allowed to meet socially with up to six people from just one other household outdoors.

The issue has split KCLR listeners with many getting in touch with the station either in support or against Fianna Fail Cllr Andrew McGuinness.

Cllr McGuinness says NPHET and the government are wrong to tell people they can’t visit someone’s house if it’s still okay to meet them somewhere else.

However, the Head of the HSE is insisting that banning house visits will reduce the transmission of the virus.

CEO of the Health Service Executive, Paul Reid, says the ban on home visits is difficult for everyone but it’s necessary to slow the spread on Covid-19.