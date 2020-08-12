Canice’s Cathedral denies Kilkenny’s ‘big bang’ was from their boiler

The mystery surrounding Kilkenny’s big bang last night is deepening following a denial that it’s related to the boiler at St Canice’s Cathedral.

Residents across the city have been telling KCLR that windows shook after what sounded like gunfire just after 10pm.

Gardai were called out to invesigate the noise that seemed to come from St Canice’s Cathedral and they’re putting it down to some kind of explosion from the cathedral’s boiler.

But the Vicar, Reverend Dr Richard Marsh, says he doesn’t think it had anything to do with the boiler because there was no damage done.