CCTV cameras and an oil tank stolen in separate burglaries in Milltown and Inistioge

CCTV cameras were stolen during the course of a burglary in Glenmore yesterday.

Two men entered a house in the Milltown area on Sunday around midday – no other property was taken in the incident.

Meanwhile, furniture and an empty oil tank have been reported stolen from a home in Inistioge over the course of the past week.

A burglary is understood to have taken place in the house in Oldcourt sometime between the 10th and 19th of February.

Gardaí are urging anyone who noticed suspicious activity in either area to contact them in Thomastown.