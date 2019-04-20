CCTV to be installed at site of vandalised World War 1 monument in Kilkenny

Kilkenny’s Great War Memorial Committee say they’re relieved to hear CCTV will be installed at the site of their monument in the city.

It comes after vandals did a lot of damage to the statue of the soldier which is part of the installation in the Peace Park.

Efforts are underway to have that repaired.

It’s now been announced that security cameras are to be installed to tackle any anti-social behaviour there.

And Donal Croghan from the committee says it’ll be installed shortly.