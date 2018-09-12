Celebrate safely is the advice from Carlow & Kilkenny Gardaí as students collect Junior Cert results

Celebrate safely is the advice from local Gardaí to students receiving their Junior Cert results today.

Just under 1,000 students in Carlow sat their exams in June, while almost 1,200 did in Kilkenny.

Parties have been organised for the Hub in Cillín Hill in Kilkenny this evening, while Carlow’s will take place in Oisín Park from 8pm to 12am. No alcohol will be allowed at either venue.

Gardaí have told KCLR News that while they’re delighted for the young people & congratulate them on their achievements they will have extra patrols in place in larger urban centres across Kilkenny & Carlow.

Inspector Anthony Farrell says “I would appeal to parents to know where your children are & what their plans may be and I would appeal to young people to act responsibly, the Junior Cert results are not a licence to do what you want, think of the consequence of your actions, you can enjoy yourself in safety”.