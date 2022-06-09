Central Bank issues warning on unauthorised firm with Kilkenny woman Catriona Carey listed as Director

A warning has been issued by the Central Bank today about an unauthorised company.

It says the company Careysfort Asset Estates Limited, with Kilkenny woman Catriona Carey as its sole director, is not authorised to provide the financial services it’s offering.

Careysfort Asset Estates Limited is an English-registered company, with an address in London.

The Central Bank today issued a warning saying that Careysfort Asset Estates Limited is ”holding itself out as a person whose business consists wholly or partly of providing credit directly to a relevant person”.

But it holds no authorisation from the Central Bank to trade as a retail credit firm in Ireland.

It points out that is a criminal offence for an unauthorised firm or person to provide financial services in Ireland that would require an authorisation under the relevant legislation and it says Central Bank is the responsible body for enforcing.

It’s advising people to be wary of advertisements offering loans and to check the Central Bank register online to find out if a firm/person they are dealing with is authorised.