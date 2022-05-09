Central Bank issues warning to people in Kilkenny and Carlow over unlicensed firm offering personal loans

The Central Bank’s issued a warning about an unauthorised firm that’s been offering personal loans.

MoneyLoansireLand has been advertising loans on its website but isn’t licensed to do so.

The Central Bank says the loans are an example of ‘advanced fee fraud’ with MoneyLoansireLand seeking an upfront payment such as a security deposit or tax before issuing the loan, however the money is never forthcoming.

It says the company is operating using the website www.moneyloansireland.com, uses a Dublin based landline telephone number and the [email protected] email address.