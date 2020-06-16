Central Bank says we’re only at begining of pandemic economic fallout

The Governor of the Central Bank has warned we’re “only at the end of the beginning’ when it comes to the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Gabriel Makhlouf said we’re facing “fantastic levels of uncertainty,” and while our banks are resilient, he warned the crisis is far from over.

He was speaking at the publication of the Central Bank’s Financial Stability Review.

Afterwards, Deputy Governor Sharon Donnery said the banks are being encouraged to lend and would have to play a significant role in securing the future of certain businesses.