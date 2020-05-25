CEO of Facebook Ireland says pandemic has seen the people of Kilkenny and Carlow get very creative

The CEO of Facebook Ireland says the surge in online activity has led to people getting creative in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Individuals and groups across the two counties have set up various types of fundraisers, competitions and other creative content during their time in lockdown.

CEO Gareth Lambe says there is a few people in particular they have been impressed with.

Speaking to KCLR, he says during these difficult times, people like to stay connected:

“We’ve seen a very big surge in activity in all our apps and services of course theres not just Facebook, there’s Instagram and WhatsApp as well, so we’re seeing a lot of increase in messages, WhatsApp video calling, usage on Facebook, the service has always been around connecting people and bringing people closer together, so I think this pandemic accelerated that for a lot of people”.