Ceol Anocht – David Bowie Special – 10/1/2021

Presented by Martin Bridgeman

A one off edition of Ceol Anocht, featuring a selection of music from David Bowie…

Five Years
China Girl
Jean Genie
Absolute Beginners
1984
Rebel Rebel
Moonage Daydream
Round And Round
The Prettiest Star
Be My Wife
Sound And Vision
Heroes
Right
Stay
D.J.
Ashes To Ashes
Amsterdam
Letter To Hermione
Where Are We Now
Wild Is The Wind
Conversation Piece
Cat People (Putting Out Fire with Gasoline)
A New Career In A New Town
