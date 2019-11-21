Ceol Anocht: Interview : Adam Nolan : 19/10/2019

It’s always a pleasure to meet people with passion and Adam Nolan is a supreme example. A musician of relatively young years, his has been an exploration of music in all its forms and his approach to improvisation is not strictly applied to music alone. For this album he took a number of meditative routes, allowing the music to form and flow.

What started as a quick catch up quickly became a fuller conversation, delving in to the nature of meditation and an approach to musical improvisation.

Time passed quickly and imperceptibly and we heard extracts from the album and a final improvised piece.