Ceol Anocht: Interview : Ali Comerford : 26/2/2021

Ali Comerford is a songwriter originally from Kilkenny but has been travelling the world over the past 10-15 years as a working classical musician, playing violin and viola. Aa part of her studies, Ali was awarded a Masters of Violin Performance from London’s Royal College of Music. She moved on a scholarship to New York and completed a Masters of Music in Viola Performance at the Manhattan School of Music. Ali has performed in many prestigious venues, such as Carnegie Hall, the Royal Albert Hall and Dublin’s National Concert Hall.

As for many, her tours stopped in 2020 and she returned home. As well as her classical work, Ali has been a prolific songwriter and had amassed quite a collection of songs so, with ‘nothing else’ to do, she set about crafting these songs in to an album. She recorded in Crossroads Studios, with Shane Tobler engineering and producing, and her first single “He Knows” is due to be launched officially on March 4th.

It will be an online event, details here. Ali can be found on Twitter and Instagram at @alicomerfordmusic

As you’ll hear in the interview, Ali spends a good deal of time on the craft as well as the art of songwriting and has been providing a songwriting service which you may find unusual, but is in keeping with her commitment to the craft.

I look forward immensely to hearing the full album which is due out later this year.