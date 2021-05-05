Ceol Anocht: Interview : Ann Scott : 27/4/2021

I’ve been a fan of Ann Scott’s music for many years, going back to my days on The Eclectic Light Programme. It’s always been a pleasure to hear new music and it was an especial pleasure to hear recent single release and to hear that a new album was on the way.

Life matters have pushed back the production of new music but, as expected, Ann has brought her own perspectives and circumstance looking in and around in the making of the new album.

“Lily’ is a wonderful, rewarding collection of songs with Ann’s trademark attention to detail and engaging vocals to the fore. Lyrically, and indeed sonically, it reflects some of her own personal experiences of relocation and childbirth and the more recent effects of lockdown on her creative processes.

Ann, as always melds the personal to the universal to great effect and the lyrics, combined with the spare, essential production make this an album you will return to and with good reason.

We caught up recently to discuss the making of the album and some of the issues arising round our current circumstances.