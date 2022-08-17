Ceol Anocht: Interview – Anna Mullarkey – 16/8/2022

I enjoyed the first EP I heard from Anna Mullarkey, “Spéir”, in 2020 and was delighted to hear that her debut album “Falling” was due out on August 19th.

Anna’s a busy working musician, working on soundtracks primarily, but has taken time out to work on her own personal material. She has a unique style, with a variety of influences and fine musicianship. Lyrically, she is very honest and wraps the lyrics in intriguing ambient washes and carefully arranged instrumentation.

She has had to balance her own material with commissions and residencies and so we chatted about that balance, the approach she took and the various collaborations for the album and how she combined the elements together on this fine album.

You can get more information on Anna and her music on the Strange Brew record label website