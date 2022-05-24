Ceol Anocht: Interview – Carol Keogh / The Wicc Chronicles – 11/4/2022

I’ve been a fan of Carol Keogh’s music, lyrics and voice over the years in her various bands and projects such as Plague Monkeys, Tycho Brahe, and Autamata, as well as her various collaborations with the Natural History Museum and City Fathers.

I was intrigued and delighted to hear about her latest project, The Wicc Chronicles. It’s quite wonderful, self composed, arranged and recorded at home, another departure for Carol and it’s a truly stunning piece of work, the start of a major creative project.

I caught up with Carol for the intended 25-30 minute chat, and we finally stopped the ‘tape’ almost an hour and twenty minutes later.

I strongly recommend this album, available via her bandcamp page, you will not be disappointed.

There are some online/web/wifi squeaks and wobbles along the way, so there are some edits involved, but it’s largely how we started and finished.