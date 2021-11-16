Ceol Anocht: Interview : Cat Dowling: 10/11/2021

I’ve been a fan for Cat Dowling and her music for many years and it’s been a while since her last album “The Believer” which had a regular spot on my show playlists back in the day.

Fast forward to 2020 and Cat has a collection of songs ready to go. Things outside her influence intervene but she perseveres and takes her time at the latter stages of the production. On a number of levels, it’s been more that worth the wait. In the interim, Cat has also kept writing so we can expect at least two more albums!

We chatted about the making of this album, about how her creative processes have developed and the joy of playing music.

This fine album “Animals” is available in all good record shops and via Bandcamp. CD, cassette and digital are available now and vinyl will follow in early 2022.