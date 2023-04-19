Ceol Anocht – Interview – Chris Coffey (Holy Roman Army) : 11/4/2023

2023 sees the return of acclaimed (and much missed!) Carlow electronica act,The Holy Roman Army, after a ten-year absence. They release their third album “Modern European” on April 21st, their debut on Kilkenny’s eclectic and wonderful Rollercoaster Records and it will be launched at Cleere’s Theatre.

After a long hiatus due to work and family commitments Chris re-started the HRA project two years ago. While working as a frontline doctor in Ireland during the pandemic, Chris went back to music as a means of coping and eking out some joy at the end of long days. It was, he figured, cheaper than psychotherapy although this is highly debatable.

It was lovely to chat with Chris, making it the longest conversation we’ve had in a long time. Our normal chats are passing, typically on the steps of Rollercoaster…

It’s a wonderful album, thoroughly welcome (of course) and a fantastic collection of fine songs.