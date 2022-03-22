Ceol Anocht: Interview – Eleanor McEvoy – 8/2/2022

I caught up with Eleanor McEvoy for the first time in ages in early February, just as she was heading out on tour for the first time since 2020. We certainly had a lot of catching up to do!

Its always great to chat with Eleanor: she gives her thoughts freely, is happy to explain some of the inner workings of her music, her musical partnerships, processes and an insight in to the making of an album.

Naturally, we wandered about a bit, but I hope you find the byways as interesting as I did. We went to more places than I had anticipated and I think it’s all the better for it.

I had to make a few edits to manage the occasional internet fluffs, but it’s essentially the full conversation.

Eleanor comes the Watergate Theatre on Saturday, Match 26th. More details here and on her website.