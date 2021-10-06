Ceol Anocht: Interview : John Blek : 1/9/2021

It’s always a pleasure to chat with John Blek. Each album is a joy and evidence (if any was needed) of his growing powers as a songwriter. The latest album, “On Ether & Air” is the final part of his Catharsis Project, a four album exploration, as he describes himself, of themes of the sea, the earth, the embers and the air. This new record is an examination of the simultaneous lightness and weight of the atmospheres surrounding us and the innate human longing for unbridled freedom.

Postponed rather than stopped by the pandemic, John’s latest album is a another step forward musically and involves a fine collection of collaborators, including: Kris Drever (of Scottish supergroup Lau), Cheyenne Mize (Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Maiden Radio), pianist Kit Downes as well as regular collaborators Davie Ryan (Atlantic Arc, Notify) and Brian Casey to weave the ethereal scenes and soundscapes in which these songs now live.

Circumstances meant that we could not meet in Studio as we have done over the years, but the Music Room where I record the shows was a comfortable and suitable alternative location for our catch-up, my first in-house interview as it happened.

John performs in Cleere’s Theatre on October 8th. Further details from his website