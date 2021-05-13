Ceol Anocht: Interview : John Spillane : 6/4/2021

John Spillane has written some of the most recognised and most loved songs in this country and he has always left people smiling after his gigs. I will never analyse what he does, how he does it or why. He describes himself, rather succinctly as: a musician, songwriter, performer, recording artist, storyteller, poet and dreamer. He is all of these things and more. All I can say is that the world is a better place after one of John’s gigs and long may that continue. I’ve enjoyed our chats over the years, all two few but I managed to catch up with him recently.

100 Snow White Horses is his new album. At our last meeting in 2018, he was chatting excitedly and enthusiastically about the project and, as true to form, he made it happen. Always a wandering spirit, his many journeys inspired the songs on the album; as you’d expect, his new song collections is full of poetry, Irish mythology and wonder. 100 Snow White Horses is John’s first independent album in 20 years. He was reunited with producer John Reynolds and singer Pauline Scanlon; the trio have previously worked together on John’s albums: Hey Dreamer (2005), The Gaelic Hit Factory (2006) and My Dark Rosaleen and the Island of Dreams (2008).

Among one of many casualties of the pandemic was the planned launch of John’s album. He chose to halt things and put off the release till 2021.

It’s been well worth the wait, and I hope to see him play this live very soon!