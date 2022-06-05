Ceol Anocht: Interview – Karen Cowley (Wyvern Lingo) – 26/5/2022

Wyvern Lingo have impressed so many people from their arrival in 2014, and it’s hardly surprising. It’s been a joy to hear each new release. Their songs, their craft and graft are a testimony to friends and musicians Caoimhe (Barry) , Karen (Cowley) and Saoirse (Duane). Like many great bands, they seem to have one voice and an seemingly unconscious ease with each other.

This apparent ease together musically is a result of long years perfecting their stage craft and realising their own sense of their music. This does not happen by accident, nor has their success been anything other than the result of commitment and hard work, as well as fine songs. The latest album “Awake You Lie” was another example of how they deliver.

I caught up with Karen recently to chat about their recent experience with the ‘new normal’, their immediate tour plans (including their upcoming appearance at the Carlow Arts Festival) and we got an opportunity to discuss the band’s approach to their music.

Always a pleasure to catch up!

Tickets are available here and you can get more information about the band here