Ceol Anocht: Interview – MOOT Festival 2019 – 1/7/2019

Coming up on Friday, July 5th is the first MOOT Festival to be held in Billy Byrne’s, Kilkenny. It’s a multi disciplinary festival, a coming together of artists across all genres with a strong music base. One of it’s more fascinating aspects is that it is a free festival funded principally by Kilkenny County Council Arts Office, Billy Byrnes and Lagunitas Breweing Company.

We chatted with Neil Quigley, a game developer who will preview his latest game; Stephen Morton (who will present collaborations on various comics and graphic novels) and Peter Lawlor (who will curate and perform his own music over the weekend and is part of the organising group.

We chatted about the festival and wandered in to areas such as art in the current climate, the influence of the internet and social media on art production and, of course, the lineup of the festival itself.

Looks like it’s going to be a busy weekend!